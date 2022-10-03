Lancaster County’s salary board is working out details of a plan that would further boost pay for county employees and bring salaries in line with other county workers around the state.

In September, the board set a $15 minimum hourly wage for county employees, which raised the pay of about 130 employees, or roughly 8% of the county workforce. On Monday, the county set in motion a plan to give across-the-board raises of at least 5% to all of its 1,200 nonunion employees in 2023.

County officials say their goal is to bring wages for county employees in line with market-rate pay. Michelle Gallo, the county human resources director, said she anticipates about 200 employees will receive the 5% increase, and about 1,000 will get more than that.

The county has struggled to fill positions across departments and currently falls below market-rate pay for its mid-level employees, according to a county survey of wages in surrounding counties. The members of the salary board, which includes all three county commissioners, say the pay increases will help address their hiring woes.

“(It’s meant to) retain and attract employees. It’s a tall order, but I think it’s a good program,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

Under the current plan, all county employees would get a 5% bump in pay at the beginning of 2023, and those who are entitled to a bigger raise, based on salary evaluations, would see that raise paid in installments over the course of the year.

Merit bonuses are also expected to be included in the new plan, which would likely apply to around 30% of employees, Commissioner John Trescot said.

The inclusion of merit increases is a change from the plan originally presented by Gallo during the salary board’s September meeting. That plan had proposed eliminating merit-based raises in favor of across-the-board 5% pay hikes each of the next two years.

Commissioners D’Agostino and Josh Parsons expressed concern at the September meeting that employees would become frustrated without merit-based raises, and the new plan represents a compromise between department heads and the GOP commissioners.

No specific increases above 5% are set in stone, Trescot said, as those would be based on evaluations of market-rate pay, which fluctuates. The process for carrying out the salary evaluations has yet to be worked out.

Pat Mulligan, the county’s budget director, said the plan is expected to have little impact on the county’s 2023 budget.

Many department heads thanked the salary board for moving the plan forward after speaking in favor of it last month amid their own hiring difficulties. During Monday’s meeting, several heads came before the board to ask that positions be reposted or reclassified after some have gone years without being filled.

President Judge David Ashworth asked the board Monday to make a commitment to the plan, noting several court employees told him the board’s pay raise decision would be their deciding factor for staying or leaving.

D’Agostino said the plan will be approved as long as nothing “catastrophic” happens to the budget in the meantime.

All of the board members spoke in favor of the revised plan. The board indicated it would approve the plan at its next meeting in November, but it has until December to make a final decision.