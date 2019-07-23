A man with a history of gun violence was taken into custody on a state parole violation Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Ryan Rivera's history prompted the county's special emergency response team, known as SERT, to respond to an apartment at 100 Jennings Drive.

The response included an armored vehicle, K9 units and Manheim Township police.

Rivera, 22, surrendered without incident shortly after 4 p.m., said Brett Hambright, spokesman for the D.A.'s office.

A woman who lives in a nearby apartment said she saw Rivera come out of the apartment holding a young girl. He put her down and was taken into custody, she said.

Rivera's record includes guilty pleas to one count of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and a firearms violation stemming from a January 2014 shooting in the 400 block of High Street in Lancaster city in which he was one of several males accused of shooting at each other. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the stomach.

He also pleaded guilty in August 2017 illegal possession of a firearm after he was found with a gun during a probation violation arrest in April 2017.