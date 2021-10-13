As the father of two multiracial children, Adam Hosey believes in having open and transparent conversations with his kids about their racial identities to help ensure they’re proud of who they are.

Hosey, 34, who’s lived in Lancaster County for eight years, identifies as Korean and makes sure his four- and two-year-old can find Korea on a map. He and his wife don’t forget to touch on her Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, either.

“We will serve kimchi alongside sauerkraut,” Hosey said. “We talk about the similarities and the differences there.”

Lancaster County’s multiracial population skyrocketed from approximately 10,200 people in 2010 to nearly 35,000 in 2020, reflecting a county that continues to grow more racially diverse, according to last year’s census.

Nationwide, the population identifying with two or more races followed a similar trend, increasing by 276%, as persons identifying as being multiracial comprised the second- or third-most prevalent racial groups in more than two thirds of United States counties.

The data is clear on what drove the increase in Lancaster – a jump in the county’s multiracial Hispanic residents from just under 3,700 in 2010 to nearly 20,000 last year, accounting for almost two-thirds of the total change over the decade. The county also saw significant increases in the number of non-Hispanic whites who identified with Native American, Black or Asian heritage. Together, multiracial residents comprised 6.3% of the county’s 553,000 population in 2020, the census found.

What’s less clear is why such a dramatic leap occurred locally and nationally in ten years since the last census. While migration, birth rates and shifts in how people self-identify may have played a role, changes to the Census Bureau’s methodology also likely affected the numbers significantly.

For example, the Census Bureau expanded the amount of write-in responses to the race and ethnicity questions it “coded” as data in 2020, enabling it to capture a wider array of identities in each response. The bureau also added more detailed examples of groups categorized under its race and ethnicity options and included write-in response areas for every race option.

“The results we released last month reflect both improvements to how we measure, collect, tabulate and process these data on the concepts of race and ethnicity, as well as the demographic changes,” said Nicholas Jones, the director and senior adviser of Race and Ethnic Research and Outreach at the Census Bureau. “While we’re seeing very large differences, we’re also getting a more accurate portrait than what we measured in the past.”

Lancaster County, like the nation, is growing more racially diverse as a whole, with increasing numbers of Hispanic, multiracial, Black and Asian residents. The county’s 6.5% population growth from 2010-20 came entirely from nonwhite groups, as non-Hispanic whites’ share of the population declined from 84.9 to 79.7%.

Marlyn Barbosa, the director of Tec Centro, a workforce development program operated by the Spanish American Civic Association, said many Hispanic-identifying residents will mark “some other race” on the census because they don’t see themselves as fitting any of the other categories.

During last year’s census, clients would ask Barbosa what to fill out for the race question after marking themselves as Latino on the ethnicity question.

“They’re a little bit of everything,” said Barbosa, 39, who was born in Puerto Rico. “I’m multiracial, and I know many, many Latino families will identify themselves like that.”

Another potential driver of the growth in Americans identifying with multiple races is the increased availability of DNA testing. A 2021 study in the journal Demography found that U.S adults who had taken genetic ancestry tests were more likely to self-identify as multiracial, particularly with three or more races.

Joann McLaughlin, 52, vice president at the Circle Legacy Center, a Native American education and culture organization based in Lancaster, said many people come to the group as a result of DNA testing that shows they may have Native American ancestry.

The number of multiracial people identifying as white and Native American in Lancaster County grew from just over 1,000 to nearly 3,900 from 2010-20, according to the census.

“We do have a lot of people that are actually starting to want to feel like they are from somewhere, and they want to know from where,” McLaughlin said. “Everybody comes from somewhere, and we try to do our best to help that person to self-identify.”

Multiracial residents comprised approximately 6% of Pennsylvania’s population in 2020, up from approximately 1.9% in 2010.

Hosey, who works as chief equity officer at YWCA Lancaster, said his organization has heard from participants at the association’s racial equity trainings that there is a “void” when it comes to spaces where multiracial people can share their experiences, though those spaces are growing as social media provides a place for people to express pride in their identity.

“I think talking about race is much more acceptable now, which is a good thing,” Hosey said. “As many bad things that do happen because of social media, there is a lot of celebration and joy and really great spaces.”

Jasmine Kraybill, a real estate agent in the county, identifies primarily as Black though her father was white, she said. While she initially didn’t question her dual identities as a child, learning about racism in the world and experiencing it personally as a teenager made her realize that people would view her chiefly as Black.

Kraybill is expecting a daughter in November with her husband, who identifies as white.

“Just the way that the world is, it’s like, I am very about letting the world know that I am Black. First and foremost, I am a Black woman, and I stand for Black people,” she said. “It’s so vital for my daughter to grow up and to be a proud woman like I am, to be Black.”