Jeff Enck and his team should be focused on making sure the massive Coachella music festival is wired with integrated technology so thousands of festivalgoers can scan their tickets and post on social media.

But the California festival, which drew 99,000 people on each of its six days in 2019, won’t take place this year as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the live music industry. Concert industry trade publication Pollstar estimated 2020’s losses at $9.7 billion in ticket sales alone.

The losses translated to large industry-wide layoffs and furloughs, including the world’s largest provider of concert audio systems for touring bands, Clair Global, where Enck is employed as a network engineer.

Clair is one of nearly 30 businesses linked to the 96-acre Rock Lititz campus in Warwick Township, as a co-developer or tenant, that had to pivot as their main source of revenue was gutted as concerts and other large live events shut down nationwide and Gov. Tom Wolf ordered nonlife-sustaining facilities to close in March 2020 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

One way businesses connected to the Rock Lititz campus have switched gears is to reposition themselves as resources for COVID-19 emergency response.

At least four of the businesses received a boost when Lancaster County approached Rock Lititz management to help coordinate the logistical work necessary to create a mass vaccination site at the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center.

Nearly 100 employees from the Rock Lititz campus were tapped to prepare the site, with several of them telling LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month that working there was almost cathartic.

‘Tears of joy’

“When this (project) came across, it was like you almost shed tears of joy,” said Suzie Meyer, Rock Lititz business manager said earlier this month. “Anything that we can do to get shots in the arm, because our industry will not turn back on until we get shots in arms.”

Chris Strayer, founder of Stray Production — a provider of lighting, sound, special effects, draping and other props — had to lay off a majority of his employees, causing his team to shrink from about 30 to less than 10.

“Our industry is still kind of working through the pandemic, so we still have a lot of people laid off,” Strayer said earlier this month.

Stray Production along with Clair Global, Atomic and Tait were hired through Rock Lititz to work alongside Lancaster County hospital systems to plan, produce and launch the 100,000-square-foot mass vaccination center.

Clair Global declined to say how many people it has on layoff, and Tait and Atomic did not respond to inquiries on the matter. LNP | LancasterOnline reported in April that Tait had furloughed 255 employees here, leaving it with 206 here.

The vaccination site began inoculating patients on March 10, starting with about 500 people the first day and vaccinating 6,500 people in its first week. The lack of vaccine supply at the moment is preventing the center from reaching its full potential of vaccinating 6,000 people per day.

Employees hired through Rock Lititz, which includes local live-event freelancers, will work at the center through June. They are filling roles as greeters, facilities workers (building maintenance, sanitizing, deliveries, service contract management), logistics support, IT, administration and leadership support. They are mostly working full time, but there are some that work part-time.

‘Hope and joy’

Enck and his team established the wireless network at the vaccination center in about three days and are maintaining it for the duration of the clinic.

The temporary network can handle several hundred to slightly more than 1,000 device connections at one time, Enck said — the site itself is designed to have about 200 patients and a staff of about 175 workers inside at any given time.

Strayer’s team is responsible for the logistics and planning for the flow of people in and around the center — from where tables, chairs, barricades and pipe and drape dividers are laid out to assisting in planning for car traffic flow outside and emergency planning.

Atomic, a design and production company, whose teams recently worked on the Video Music Awards opening act by artist The Weeknd, took lead in the installation of signage and wayfinding signage that patients use to navigate the mass vaccination site.

Adam Byrne, who works on a specialized team with Tait, a behemoth in the live event industry known for creating interactive stages, was put on furlough at the end of March 2020, along with many other employees at the company.

Working on the mass vaccination site as a human resources manager has been the first real work opportunity he’s gotten in close to a year, he said.

“No one ever could have imagined that a year later, we’d still be worried about those things as well,” Byrne said. “As soon as I heard about it (the project), as soon as I was contacted, I was like ‘absolutely put me in, like, I’ll do whatever needs to be done.’”

Byrne’s sentiment was repeated throughout the interview process to hire staff for the mass vaccination site, Meyer said.

“To be able to call them up and say, ‘Hey, we had a chance to give you some work and even better, it’s a chance to get vaccines in arms, which means we can really get back to work,’ has been really just, like, filled me with a lot of hope and joy,” she said.