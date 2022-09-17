Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons recently posted some “bad news” on his Twitter account.

“Bridge ribbon cuttings are a lot of fun, and we only have a very few left to do,” he tweeted.

A few days later, Parsons took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of a tiny bridge over Little Chiques Creek on Cloverleaf Road in Rapho Township.

The county has been chipping away at its goal to repair or replace its 60 bridges for more than 20 years. With the Little Chiques bridge project completed, Parsons can look forward to just two more bridge ribbon-cuttings.

“Those will finish the full inventory of county bridges, achieving an important goal of good stewardship set by the commissioners,” Parsons tweeted Aug. 15.

Attempts to reach Parsons for comments for this story were unsuccessful.

The two remaining bridge projects are Pequea #2, a bridge that runs on Pequea Valley Road between Paradise Township and Leacock Township, and the Big Conestoga #1 bridge on Boot Jack Road in Caernarvon Township. Pequea #2 is a federally aided bridge-replacement project scheduled to be completed this fall, and the Big Conestoga #1 bridge-replacement project is slated to be completed in 2023.

The county adopted its Bridge Capital Improvement Program in 2010. Updates are presented to the commissioners and the public every two years. According to an update report from Oct. 21, 2020:

-- Since 2000, 25 concrete or steel bridges were replaced or rehabilitated, eight covered bridges were rehabilitated and four concrete or steel bridges were eliminated.

-- Twelve county bridges were listed as being in poor condition, meaning one or more of the bridges’ primary structural components contain significant deterioration or loss of section.

-- In 2010, 25 county bridges were poor (then referred to as structurally deficient).

The 2020 update also pointed out that since the Bridge Capital Improvement Program’s adoption in 2010, 11 bridges were replaced with new concrete structures, three covered bridges were reconstructed, four bridges underwent superstructure repairs, three bridges were being constructed and five projects were in the design phase.

Money for the bridge projects comes from the state.

The October 2020 Bridge Capital Improvement Program update report included a $5.8 million estimate for costs related to different phases of bridge projects planned from 2020-23.

“Poor” rating doesn’t mean unsafe

There are 1,204 bridges in Lancaster County, according to the state Department of Transportation. Of those, 721 are state-owned, and 303 are locally owned.

To meet safety standards, the federal government requires that each bridge be inspected every two years and rated on a scale of nine to zero based on the National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS), which are followed by all states.

The ratings are then added to the county’s Bridge Capital Improvement Program, which helps the county identify the maintenance, repairs and replacements needed, as well as funding for its bridge projects.

To develop the county’s Bridge Capital Improvement Program, data was collected for each of its bridges through a review of previous NBIS inspection reports, site visits and cost estimates.

Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration National Bridge Inventory shows that there are 23,202 bridges in Pennsylvania, with 799 of those in Lancaster County. Of the 799 bridges in the county, 486 are state-owned, according to the federal data.

“The reason for the discrepancy in number of state-owned bridges between the feds and the state is the state counts state-owned structures 8 feet in length or more, while the feds count state bridges 20 feet in length or more,” PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said.

Thompson said that over 10 percent of state bridges in the county are classified as bring in “poor” condition, while slightly less than 20 percent of local bridges are rated poor.

A “poor” rating doesn’t necessarily mean that a bridge is unsafe to use.

“It means one or more of the structure’s major components such as deck, superstructure, substructure, culverts, in need of repair,” Thompson said.

However, when an inspection reveals that there is damage to the structure and it is determined a bridge cannot support the permitted load, a weight limit could be implemented, or if needed, the bridge could be closed.

Thompson said Pennsylvania has 2,421 state-owned bridges that are classified as in poor condition. The state has the second-most bridges rated “poor” in the nation, behind only Iowa, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

“Ongoing replacements, repairs and rehabilitations, however, move bridges off the poor list, while other bridges move on to the list due to age, wear and tear, and weathering. Our infrastructure is aging and an average of 250 bridges statewide move to the poor condition category every year,” Thompson said.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.