As of 9:41 a.m. Monday, Lancaster County officially had its first female district attorney in its nearly 300 year history.
Republican Heather Adams, a former defense attorney and state prosecutor, took her oath of office Monday along with her fellow recently- elected county government officials.
"How many years has our county been in existence?" outgoing President Judge Dennis Reinaker asked rhetorically before administering Adams’ oath of office. "This is a big movement."
Also being sworn into county elected positions for the first time Monday were Republican Commissioner Ray D'Agostino and Republican Prothonotary Andrew Spade.
Sworn in after winning reelection this past fall were commissioners Josh Parsons and Craig Lehman, Sheriff Chris Leppler, Treasurer Amber Martin, Clerk of Courts Jaqueline Pfursich, Recorder of Deeds Anne Cooper and Coroner Stephen Diamantoni, all Republican with the exception of Lehman, a Democrat.
Lehman and Parsons also bid farewell to their colleague Dennis Stuckey, whom D'Agostino replaced as commissioner. Stuckey concluded 18 years of service with Lancaster County Government on Monday, including six as controller and 12 as commissioner.
"Dennis is an honorable person," Lehman said. "He has done a great service to Lancaster County and it has been truly an honor to be his colleague for the past 12 years."
Parsons, reflecting the sentiments of his Democratic counterpart, added the occasion was bittersweet because of Stuckey's departure.
"Dennis is leaving the county in a better condition than he found it," he said. "He made a big impact of Lancaster County, and that impact is going to last for a while."