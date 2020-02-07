Lancaster County's bond rating, similar to a credit score, has seen increased for the second time in the past three years.
Moody's Investor Services increased the county's bond rating from AA3 to AA2, which is the third highest of 20 ratings.
"The county's management has demonstrated a commitment to improving its financial position and through conservative budgeting practices and management of expenditures, and has consistently run operating surpluses that have significantly increased reserve levels," the Moody's report said.
The board of commissioners credited county employees for making fiscally sound decisions.
The full report can be viewed below.
Final Credit Opinion - Lancaster Cty PA by Carter Walker on Scribd