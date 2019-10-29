Work to install an overhead sign on Route 30 between Route 741 (Roherstown Road) and Harrisburg Pike is being postponed because of rain in the forecast, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The work, which will require one lane of traffic to be closed in both directions and briefly stop traffic as the sign is lifted into place, is tentatively rescheduled for the night of Nov. 6, according to PennDOT. It was scheduled to take place Wednesday.
The work is part of a $4.6 million project that includes installing eight digital message boards and 10 traffic cameras along routes 30 and 283 in Lancaster County, according to PennDOT.
Bruce & Merilees Electric Co. of New Castle, Lawrence County, is the prime contractor.
PennDOT said work is expected to be completed by February 2021.