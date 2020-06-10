Mark Hirschman is happy to get out of his Moravian Manor home and interact with people.

The continuing-care retirement community in Lititz recently began easing restrictions prompted by COVID-19 for independent living residents.

The 70-year-old retired clinical psychologist said he believes Moravian has done a good job protecting residents and is proceeding wisely in allowing some activity to resume while requiring masking and social distancing.

Moravian said the state Department of Health recently tested it “as their model facility” and found no cases of the virus.

“This is going to be the new normal, I think,” Hirschman said.

While state regulations continue to bar most people from physically entering nursing homes and personal care wings of retirement communities, other parts of these retirement communities are beginning to lift strict restrictions.

When asked his thoughts on the easing of some restrictions, Lancaster County public health emergency adviser Edwin A. Hurston echoed statements from Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health.

“(They) have determined that responsible citizens can safely begin to lift their social restrictions and do so while continuing to limit the likelihood of becoming infected,” Hurston said in an email. “Forced isolation can create its own forms of emotional and psychological trauma.”

Varies by community

How much independent living restrictions are eased depends on the community.

Landis Homes in Manheim Township on Monday began permitting outdoor visits with conditions: self-screening, wearing face coverings, following physical distancing guidelines and allowing no more than two adults and children who are considered immediate family at a time. The community also removed the checkpoint at its campus entrance and plans to resume bus trips to a local grocery store.

Landis Homes said about 100 residents and 250 staffers were tested for the coronavirus last Thursday and Friday, and it’s taking additional measures as needed based on the results.

“Results have come in for about half of the resident tests, with four positives thus far,” the community said Monday. “With approximately 90% of the team member results in as of this report, three are positive.”

Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown is still delivering meals and groceries to independent living residents, but it’s letting them meet in groups of no more than 20 for spiritual care and activities, following social distancing and wearing face masks.

The community said it’s testing based on symptoms and working on meeting the state-mandated universal baseline testing by the July 24 deadline. So far there have not been any cases among residents on campus, it said, and “we want to keep it that way.”

One independent living resident at Landis Homes died from the virus in late March, while Moravian and Masonic have had no COVID-19 deaths.

All three said they’re proceeding cautiously, with restrictions still going beyond what the state requires, and are prepared to re-impose stricter requirements if needed.

ManorCare Health Services in Lancaster Township does not have independent living and said it is not relaxing restrictions.

Luther Acres in Lititz said in an email restrictions remain in place for its nursing and personal care home areas, and it’s “in the early phases of easing some restrictions for our independent living residents only.”