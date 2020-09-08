When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restaurant capacity reduced to 25% to help fight the pandemic on July 18, Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg shut down because owner Greg Bucher said it wasn’t worth it to stay open.

And Bucher says he’s still planning to stay closed even though Wolf now says restaurants can return to 50% capacity on Sept. 21.

“The devil is in the details,” said Bucher, noting Wolf’s announcement included a prohibition on serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and didn’t relax the ban on seating customers at the bar.

“If we’re getting our bar seating back, yes, but without the bar seating it’s not really helping us,” Bucher said while adding: “I have a tremendous late night business. That’s part of being a pub.”

For Lancaster County bar and restaurant owners, the relaxation of rules was a piece of welcome news even though many say they still expect to struggle as long as they’re forced to keep their dining rooms half empty.

“50% is obviously better than 25% but still not significant enough considering we are still unable to include bar seating or purchase alcohol without food. Until all restrictions are lifted, all restaurants are going to continue to suffer,” said Amy Kreamer, co-owner of Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille and owner of Whisk Café, both in Elizabethtown.

“At 50%, you still bleed, just not as much,” said Al Duncan, CEO of Thomas E. Strauss Inc., owner and operator of Miller’s Smorgasbord in Ronks and Smokehouse BBQ & Brews in Bird-in-Hand, as well as other businesses that cater to tourists.

John Yoder, owner of Yoder’s Restaurant in New Holland, agreed that an improvement to 50% occupancy still leaves his business in the red.

“You probably need to get closer to 70-to-80% to break even,” he said. Like Duncan, Yoder noted that certain overhead expenses continue to hit the restaurant whether a pandemic is slashing customer counts or not.

“For people who only have a restaurant, you soon run out of money,” Yoder said. “Those monthly bills keep coming in. You can only take it for so long.”

Yoder said he’s fortunate to have other businesses – a gas station, supermarket and car wash – that are generating profits, which he can use to prop up the financially struggling restaurant.

Changeable rules

The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association said the change is welcome news for the industry even though it requires restaurants to go through a formal process of certifying that they are following the rules.

“In Pennsylvania, only the restaurants and bars are required to self-certify to reach 50% occupancy, while no such action is required of any other business. This is an undue burden on an industry struggling for survival,” said John Longstreet, the association’s president and CEO.

In order to operate at 50 percent, restaurant and bar owners must follow a “self-certification” process that involves reading a set of state rules and agreeing to follow them, providing the maximum capacity of the business as determined by the fire code and acknowledging that they face penalties for providing false information.

In announcing the change on Tuesday, Wolf indicated establishments operating at 50 capacity would have their self-certification status checked “as part of ongoing enforcement.”

Longstreet was also critical about how quickly the occupancy restriction is easing. “The nearly 2-week delay prior to implementation is two more weeks restaurants must struggle to operate under the unsustainable 25% occupancy restriction,” he said.

By the time they are relaxed, the 25% limits on indoor capacity will have lasted two months, a period during which outdoor seating became increasingly important.

Sean Cavanaugh, an owner of John J. Jeffries in Lancaster, says the large, outdoor terrace has been especially popular with customers, helping them return to nearly normal activity. He says the new rules will help some at the Harrisburg Avenue restaurant but should offer a bigger boost for Double C on Prince Street in Lancaster where he is also a part owner, and where they’ve been forced to turn away customers.

“We have no outside area and we (aren’t allowed to) have the bar so it’s been a struggle at Double C,” he said.

At Chancey’s Pub, Bucher said taking a “wait and see” approach makes sense because he was caught with excess inventory in late July when Wolf gave one-day’s notice that allowable capacity would be reduced from 50 to 25 percent. Now he’s worried the rules could change again for restaurants if there is spike in cases from any source, such as reopened schools.

“(Wolf) blames everything on restaurants,” said Bucher, whose 120-seat restaurant doesn’t have any outdoor seating. “He’s treated our industry like garbage. I don’t understand why.”