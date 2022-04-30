Having boosted prices for meals by about 7% in February to address inflation and pandemic-driven cost increases, Josh Rinier, co-owner of Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Frisco’s in downtown Lancaster, is working to avoid asking customers for more even as the impact of avian flu is now driving his costs higher.

“Everything just sort of escalated to the point where chicken was somewhere in the realm of $1.30 to $1.50 a pound” from 69 cents a pound when the restaurant first opened in October 2020, said Rinier. “Now with the avian flu, we’re seeing another 30- to 40-cent increase.”

For now, Frisco’s hopes to avoid any new price increases because of avian flu. “We wanted to make sure we’re shouldering some of that burden,” Rinier said. “We don’t think it’s fair to our customers to simply pass everything on.”

Restaurant owners across Lancaster County face the same stark choice because tens of millions of birds, including chickens, across the country – nearly 4 million in Lancaster County alone – have been affected, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The nationwide outbreak is expected to boost retail poultry prices by about 1.5% and egg prices by as much as 3.5%, in addition to inflation that has already sent prices higher, according to a USDA Food Price Outlook report issued this week.

One brighter spot may be in restaurant chicken wing prices, where one of Lancaster County’s top wing spots reports that demand, inflation and the pandemic had pushed prices so high that they are actually coming down some, despite avian flu’s impact.

Counting dollars and cents

Even what may look like a small increase percentage- or pound-wise can add up quick for a restaurant operator.

Take Frisco’s, for example.

Rinier said Frisco’s buys nearly 11,000 pounds of chicken a month, so a 40 cent per pound increase because of avian flu means spending an extra $4,400. At $1.80 a pound that same 11,000 pounds of chicken would cost $11,850 more than when Frisco’s first opened in October 2020, a 160% increase. Since then, the price of a family meal at Frisco’s – one whole chicken, two sides, sauces and a 2-liter soda – has risen from $23.99 to $27.99, a 17% jump.

While Rinier and his staff have found ways to limit costs by seeking out new suppliers and operating more efficiently, “there’s only so much that we as a small business can shoulder,” he said.

Even establishments with considerable volume have not been spared the cost crunch.

CEO and president of Shady Maple Smorgasbord Phil Weaver said he has not had problems getting eggs or poultry, but prices are rising for all food at a rate that might lead him to increase buffet prices again. He said he’s raised the breakfast buffet price $3 since the pandemic. That covers pay increases (workers get an average of $15 an hour) and food costs.

Weaver said on a Saturday if a usual crowd of 2,000 patrons show up at the 110,000-square-foot East Earl Township restaurant that is popular with tour busses, he sells at least 4,000 eggs

Weaver said he used to be able to get deals on chicken tenders at about $1 or $2 a pound but now he can’t find deals like that and is paying more than $3 for tenders. Broasted chicken is the top item on the lunch buffet.

Spots that crack a lot of eggs are facing similar concerns.

As a result, Jim Rutolo, an owner of Gracie’s on West Main in Leola, is mulling whether to add $1 to prices for some menu items.

The restaurant features an extensive selection of omelets, so Rutolo says they’ve been feeling the sting of rising costs for eggs. But raising prices means going through the expense and hassle of printing new menus and updating computer systems.

“It’s a pain so you try to minimize it as much as possible,” he said. “You don’t want to raise prices then drop them again in a few weeks.”

Alex Mountis, whose family owns Conestoga Restaurant & Bar and Neptune Diner in Lancaster, is also trying to hold the line on price increases, but it’s getting tough.

“The cost of eggs has gone up tremendously. Our prices are staying where they’re at; you can’t keep raising the prices every day,” he said.

Mountis, who also operates the catering and meal delivery service Big Daddy’s Brunch, said price increases for eggs just add to the raft of extra expenses for his business that have include higher labor costs as well as a recent hike in delivery fees for the company that delivers their food ingredients. “Everything across the board is going up. I’ve tried to keep everything we do steady, but you can only do it for so long.”

Wing prices fly lower One spot reporting lower prices is Joe’s Famous Wings and Wieners in Leola, but that news is tempered by the fact that wing prices saw a huge surge long before avian flu was a factor.

It got to the point where owner Ryan Bunting stopped listing prices for wings and listed them simply as “market price” starting last fall.

Bunting said market rate pricing was necessary for the business, which saw prices for a 40-pound box of chicken wings jump from an average of $83 in 2019 to a recent high of $175 before this year’s Super Bowl, which is the annual high point for prices. Before the Super Bowl in 2019, Bunting said a 40-pound box of wings was in the $90-range, which is about where they are now.

At one point, Bunting set a price of $1.75 per piece, but has since dropped it to $1.35 per piece. Prices are “still really high, but they’re going down,” he said. “Some of that is because they went to a point where they had to come down. People weren’t buying them.”

While avian flu could spike prices for wings, the historic run-up in prices before the flu hit means they are – so far at least – trending down even as flu cases surge.

Bunting says wing prices coming down while chicken prices overall go up reflect some peculiarities of the market for wings, a pub staple whose popularity during the pandemic and inherent supply led to wild price spikes that outstripped the cost of other chicken cuts.

“Wings have always been different,” he said. “It’s like the filet mignon of the chicken.”