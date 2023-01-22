At least nine people filed appeals in Lancaster County Court this month objecting to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s recent suspension of their driver’s licenses, arguing they are being punished for crimes or violations that occurred years ago.

The suits challenged PennDOT’s suspensions on the grounds that too much time had passed since the underlying crime or violation occurred, or in some cases because people believed they had already resolved their cases and had their licenses restored.

PennDOT letters notifying the individuals about the suspensions were triggered by a review of a decade’s worth of cases by the Lancaster County clerk of courts. The clerk of courts retroactively processed suspensions she believed had never been imposed. State law requires the office to notify PennDOT after a judge has included a license suspension as part of a defendant’s sentence.

Liana Good, 29, is one of the nine appellants. As an underage teenager in 2012, Good, was convicted of a DUI and had her license suspended for three months.

“I was young, that’s why I was so confused. It was an underage DUI. It was a long time ago,”said Good, who lives in Gap. “But I haven’t had a single thing on my record since then. I’m pregnant with my third. I don’t even – like, what is going on?”

Good also believes she served her suspension already, after her conviction in 2013.

Clerk of Courts Mary Anater, whose office is in charge of processing paperwork for criminal cases, said Friday that her office had identified more than 2,700 cases since 2013 in which PennDOT was never notified of a suspension. She provided a list of cases to LNP | LancasterOnline, though the newspaper was unable to confirm her assertion that PennDOT was never told of them.

The clerk’s office review of past cases started in late summer, Anater said. The clerk of courts said the court filing system only allowed her to review cases as far back as 2013.

“We were contacted in September of 2022 and notified that a notification was missed,” Anater wrote Friday, referring to a Sept. 2 crash in the 3900 block of Oregon Pike, which involved a driver who had received a DUI in July but had yet to have his license suspended. Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown, was killed in the crash. Police charged Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, with homicide by vehicle while DUI, among other similar crimes. He is awaiting trial.

Emails obtained through a public records request show an assistant district attorney notified Anater on the same day of the crash that Sensenig’s suspension had not been relayed to PennDOT within 10 days of his conviction in July.

“Understanding the importance of this notification, we contacted PennDOT immediately and discussed the situation with them,” Anater said. “They explained to us that there is no statute of limitations on driver’s license notifications. No matter how long ago the notification was missed, they wanted our office to send the notifications.”

The result is that PennDOT is now notifying defendants of suspensions long after many of the cases were adjudicated. At least one driver notified recently of a suspension said she believed she long ago satisfied the conditions imposed on her for a DUI she received in 2013.

A PennDOT spokesperson told LNP | LancasterOnline that the agency was reviewing questions about the notification letters and suspensions, but the agency did not provide a response on Friday.

Caught in the middle

Lancaster Attorney Michael Winters, who is representing one of the nine appellants, said that while the suspensions for years-old violations could ultimately be chalked up to something as simple as human error in the clerk’s office, those errors have the potential to disrupt peoples’ lives.

“To file an appeal of a license suspension, it’s $178.25, so if I want to even do that on my own (with no attorney), and I’m living hand to mouth, that’s a ton of money to come up with for some people,” Winters said.

The crop of appeals also comes three months after District Attorney Heather Adams said her office found 24 instances during a 60-day period last summer in which the clerk of courts office failed to process the paperwork needed to alert PennDOT of a license suspension.

Adams’ review was also triggered by the Sept. 2 crash, and she said she is still not satisfied with Anater’s review of the issue.

“Records were sent to me from the clerk of courts reflecting alleged missed forms prior to her tenure, from dockets going back as far as 1988 on varied charges, including DUIs,” Adams said in an email Friday. “While it is important that all records contain accurate information, the most recent cases are the ones that most impact public safety. Accordingly, to focus on omissions from years past while not fully disclosing, finding or taking responsibility for more recent omissions does nothing to advance public safety or transparency.”

Adams also said her office found in a second review 142 cases in the first half of 2022 in which a license suspension was sent to PennDOT past the 10-day deadline.

“Our report showed 22 for 2022,” Anater said in an email. “There are other reasons that there can be a delay in notice being sent to PennDOT, such as waiting for clarification on sentencing, delay in sentencing, etc.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who served as clerk of courts from 2012 through 2015, accused Anater of “lying” about finding examples of cases that were not reported to PennDOT before she took office in 2021.

“We never had even one report from the district attorney or any police department, that someone who should have been suspended during my time in office, or my successor’s time, was not properly suspended,” Parsons said in an emailed statement, referencing now-county Solicitor Jackie Pfursich, who served as clerk of courts from 2016 to 2021.

“In fact, during my time in office, those people being suspended would normally have their driver’s licenses collected at their court appearance and did not get them back until the suspension was served,” Parsons said. “This served as one mechanism to make sure the suspension was being properly enforced.”

Similar situation in York County

It’s not the first time a potential yearslong failure to process license suspensions has emerged from a Pennsylvania courthouse.

In 2014, then-York County Clerk of Courts Don O’Shell reported that his office found in an audit 5,000 cases between 2004 and 2009 in which the office did not notify PennDOT of a license suspension. His office then processed them in 2014.

When affected individuals appealed their surprise suspension, the Commonwealth Court ruled in 2015 that PennDOT couldn’t be held liable for the clerk of courts office’s delay in notifying them of suspensions.

But, according to Winters, judges have increasingly sympathized with the maxim that “justice delayed is justice denied,” he said. “You don't punish your kid for breaking the lamp three years after it's broken.”

Read Commissioner Josh Parsons full statement here, and District Attorney Heather Adams' statement.