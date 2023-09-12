Residents of eastern Lancaster County are watching closely as police search a nearby area in Chester County for a convicted killer who escaped from jail two weeks ago.

“There’s only so much we can do,” said Caernarvon Township resident Melissa Sweigard, doing some yard work with her husband and dog in her front lawn just off Route 23. “I'm a little bit more confident … he's not coming (our way). It's always, you know, a possibility.”

Sweigard said she has been keeping updated on the search for Danelo Cavalcante because she and her neighbors fear if he were to come to Lancaster County he would likely end up in their neighborhood.

Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31 where he was awaiting a transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for the 2021 fatal stabbing of an ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors said he killed her to stop her from telling police that he was wanted on murder charges in his native country, Brazil.

Sweigard said she has been locking her doors and car more diligently, has cameras set up on her property and is thankful for the family pit bull.

“Now that (police) are tightening the parameters (of the search), I feel a little bit more comfortable,” Sweigard said.

As of Tuesday morning, state police said Cavalcante is armed, and officers were patrolling in South Coventry Township in Chester County where he was believed to be hiding. Police said Cavalcante stole a.22-caliber semiautomatic rifle with a scope from an East Nantmeal Township residence. The owner of the home told police he shot at Cavalcante with a handgun as he ran away with the rifle.

State troopers based out of Troop J, which patrols Lancaster, Chester and York counties, are aiding in the search.

Jessica Fuller of Kinzer Avenue in New Holland said she has been monitoring the manhunt for the past few days. She said she is tired of people expressing frustration with law enforcement for not finding Cavalcante yet, as they are not part of the search or privy to the details.

“I know this escaped prisoner situation is very scary for a lot of people,” Fuller said in a Facebook post. “But I think we should all be so thankful to all the law enforcement that has been working day in and out to find this idiot.”

Fuller said she’s optimistic the manhunt will conclude soon, noting that police have verified numerous sightings in recent days.

“He knows he can't just steal a car and start driving because someone's gonna recognize him,” Fuller said. “He's definitely getting desperate. Hopefully it's coming to an end.”

Al and Janet Forte, who were shopping at the Shady Maple Farmers Market in East Earl Township before heading to a show at Sight & Sound Theaters, said they live in Kennett Square, where Cavalcante was seen Saturday evening and was previously caught on security cameras at nearby Longwood Gardens. They said police were proactive in their area, closing roads and monitoring surrounding residences.

“People are really panicking,” Al Forte said.

The Fortes said police urged them to lock their doors and keep porch lights on during the manhunt. Al Forte said many people in the area own guns and were very prepared to defend their homes and families during the searches.

Lancaster Farming reported that some farmers have assisted the search by harvesting crops prematurely to remove hiding places. In other cases, police have stopped seed salesmen from scouting corn fields near the search area, said Doug Lapp, president of the Chester/Delaware County Farm Bureau.

“Part of the nature of the business of agriculture is being remote and having a sense of security,” Lapp said. “Often vehicles are parked all over the farm and likely have keys in them. Trying to take steps to protect vehicles from being stolen or buildings from being broken into isn’t something that’s usually on the preharvest checklist.”