A group of 50 Lancaster County residents will help shape the future of housing in the county. They agree housing locally is in a state of crisis and needs to be more affordable, safe, accessible and fair.

Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs, in collaboration with local nonprofit Hourglass, brought together the randomly chosen group Saturday to share their thoughts on the county’s housing crisis and what steps officials should take toward fixing it. In two months, their ideas will be compiled into a final report that will be distributed to local, county and state officials to inform policymaking at all levels.

Participants of the forum, held at the college, were split into 10 small groups, each discussing topics like the state of housing, growing the housing supply and affordable housing. Throughout the nearly nine-hour event, people heard from housing experts, including county planners and real estate development executives, to inform their conversations.

A 2022 housing analysis conducted by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County found the local housing stock doesn’t meet the population’s needs. Between 24% and 40% of Lancaster County residents have to put most of their income toward housing costs.

People at Saturday’s forum agreed overwhelmingly that housing should be easier to access for everyone, with affordability emerging as the top issue. Participants proposed more redevelopment, mixed-use housing, government subsidies and incentives, and affordable housing education as ways to achieve greater accessibility.

Many of the participants drew from their own life experiences to inform their opinions. Others allowed responses from their fellow group members to help shape their beliefs.

Timothy Foltz, of Brownstown, said Saturday’s event “woke me up,” because he didn’t realize the severity of the county’s housing crisis. Foltz said he came into the forum with his own perspectives on what’s important in terms of housing but changed his mind after hearing other people’s experiences.

“I was more for preserving farmland — I have about 12 acres of ground — and I was more for that, but after hearing the struggles of the people, I changed my views,” he said. “I was ignorant.”

Forum process

The process used Saturday is known as a deliberative forum and is used throughout the world to solve problems, said Stephen Medvic, a government professor at Franklin & Marshall who helped run Saturday’s event.

Medvic wants the forum process to become more common in the U.S., having helped facilitate two others on different topics in the Lancaster area in the past year. The college is planning at least one more this year.

“The idea is to help policymakers understand what the public is thinking but in a more informed and thoughtful way,” he said. “They get feedback all the time … but this is that random, representative group that’s informed and goes through the process, and again, in theory, it’s what the entire public would think if they could go through this process.”

Medvic said participants can think deeper about their own beliefs and biases by engaging with people who are different from them. The participants were of varying ages, races, ethnicities and genders and lived in different parts of the county. The idea is to try to reach conclusions together, he said, but the important part is the discussion.

None of the day’s takeaways will be official until the full report is released in October, Medvic said, when the results will be shared in a presentation. Elected officials will later receive their own copies of the report.

Medvic said he hopes these forums create “better dialogue” between elected officials and the public. Once people know discussions that can inform policy are happening, he said, they can hold officials accountable by ensuring they address the reports’ conclusions.

Foltz said he plans to meet with his state representative as soon as possible to talk about the county’s housing needs.

The randomization of participants was important to the process, Medvic said, to ensure the group accurately represents the county.

Researchers pulled a random sample of nearly 2,000 county residents, sent invitations in the mail and narrowed down interested people to 50 based on demographics. Medvic said the forum group was a fair representation of the county in terms of education, professions, race and more.

The college offered transportation as well as translation and child-care services to ensure there were no barriers to participation and paid participants a stipend for the day.