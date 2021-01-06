Lancaster County reported over 450 more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the ninth-highest one-day count in the county since the pandemic began.

In total, Lancaster County saw 459 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total count to 29,935, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state saw 9,474 cases, bringing its total count to 683,389, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania also reported 368 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This is the third-highest single-day death count in the state since the pandemic began. The highest happened May 5 with 554 deaths, and the second-highest count happened April 29 with 479 deaths in a single day.

Lancaster County accounted for 12 of yesterday's reported deaths, bringing the county's COVID-19 death count to 759, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday night that the county has seen 740 total deaths. Dr. Diamantoni does not have a count for today as of 11:30 a.m.

To date, 3,326,956 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania came back negative.

What to read next