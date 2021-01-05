Despite Monday's dip in COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, Tuesday's reports show an increase of over 400 new cases.

Lancaster County has reported 427 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total to 29,476 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself reported 8,818 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's case count to 673,915, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In the past 24 hours, Pennsylvania reported 185 more COVID-19 deaths. The death toll in Pennsylvania has reached 16,546 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also reported an additional four deaths in Lancaster County in the past 24 hours. The state reports that the county has seen 747 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 726 total deaths to date as of Monday night.

To date, 3,315,134 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.

