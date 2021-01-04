After weeks of Lancaster County amassing a few hundred positive case counts per day, the county sees just over 100 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County reported 117 cases, bringing the total case count to 29,047, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself saw 3,226 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 665,097, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania also reported an additional 117 deaths.

Lancaster County has reported one new death in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county's total death count is 743.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Monday afternoon that the county has seen 726 total deaths to date, an increase of one death reported since Sunday.

To date, 3,301,186 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.

What to read next