COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to surge with more than 400 new cases reported in past 24 hours.

Lancaster County saw an increase of 439 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total case count to 30,786 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself reported an increase of 10,178 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing Pennsylvania's total case count to 703,265 cases. Within the 24-hour span, Pennsylvania hit the benchmark of more than 700,000 cases.

Pennsylvania also reported another 215 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the virus's total death count to 17,394.

Of those 215 recent deaths are six in Lancaster County, bringing the total county death count to 779.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday night that the county has actually seen 748 dates. This story will be updated when we receive the new count from Dr. Diamantoni.

To date, 3,352,277 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.

