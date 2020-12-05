Lancaster County reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours after the county saw a record-breaking spike on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania saw a spike of 12,884 in new cases on Saturday, more than 1,000 cases higher than Friday's spike of 11,763 new cases. Saturday's statewide count stands at 411,484, up from Friday's total of 398,600.

The state also reported an additional 149 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 11,262, according to the Department of Health. It was nearly the fifth day in the row the number of new deaths had been between 150 and 200.

Lancaster County's case total stands at 18,904. Friday set a new daily record of 720 new cases, shattering the previous mark of 482 set one week earlier.

Lancaster County's total of COVID-19-related death stands at 550, according to the Department of Health. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter Friday that the county's death count was at 526. According to the county's dashboard the death toll was at 531.

To date, 2,991,640 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

