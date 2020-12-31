Lancaster County reported over 350 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, continuing the couple-hundred daily case trend seen throughout December.

With an additional 360 cases, Lancaster County has hit 28,006 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself reported 8,992 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing Pennsylvania's total case count to 640,325.

Another 306 people in Pennsylvania have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 15,978.

Of those 306 people, nine were in Lancaster County. This year, the state reports that 731 people in the county have died due to COVID-19.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that 713 Lancaster Countians in total have died due to COVID-19.

To date, 3,265,129 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.

