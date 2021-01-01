Lancaster County as reported more than 300 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, maintaining the gradual uptick of several hundred cases a day seen throughout December.

An additional 319 cases were reported in the county, bringing the overall total to 28,325 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, an additional 7,714 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 648,039 to date.

Another 236 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. The state's death toll stands at 16,214.

The Department of Health also reports 10 people in Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 741.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 715 people have died of COVID-19.

To date, 3,275,205 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.

