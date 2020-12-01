The Latest: Virus hospitalizations hit record in California

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past a mural reading: "When out of your home, Wear a mask over your mouth and nose," during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. San Francisco is joining a statewide curfew and Silicon Valley is banning all high school, collegiate and professional sports and imposing a quarantine for those traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away. Santa Clara County has the highest case rate in the Bay Area, leading to the stricter rules, said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

Lancaster County has reported 310 positive cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, following along with the county's upward case trend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

For the past two weeks, daily positive case counts have largely remained in the 300s. Overall, Lancaster County has seen 17,012 cases to date. 

Pennsylvania reported 5,676 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total case count to 367,140, according to the state's Department of Health. 

To date, 10,563 people have died from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. 

Of those deaths, the state says that 527 people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County. This is an increase of 5 deaths over the span of the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's county death count varies from the state's count, however. This is because of the way that the state classifies a death in a county versus how the county coroner determines it. The state counts non-Lancaster County residents if they died in the county.

Read more about the distinction here.

Dr. Diamantoni's office says that 504 Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon; no Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 2,836,445 people in Pennsylvania hav tested negative for COVID-19.

