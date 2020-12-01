Lancaster County has reported 310 positive cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, following along with the county's upward case trend, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

For the past two weeks, daily positive case counts have largely remained in the 300s. Overall, Lancaster County has seen 17,012 cases to date.

Pennsylvania reported 5,676 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total case count to 367,140, according to the state's Department of Health.

To date, 10,563 people have died from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Of those deaths, the state says that 527 people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County. This is an increase of 5 deaths over the span of the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's county death count varies from the state's count, however. This is because of the way that the state classifies a death in a county versus how the county coroner determines it. The state counts non-Lancaster County residents if they died in the county.

Dr. Diamantoni's office says that 504 Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon; no Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 2,836,445 people in Pennsylvania hav tested negative for COVID-19.