Since Thursday, Lancaster County has reported more than 300 positive cases of COVID-19.

Lancaster County officially reported 308 cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 33,325 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported 6,047 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 754,611 total cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported another 215 deaths in the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, 18,957 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County saw another eight deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. To date, the county has reported 828 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told LNP | LancasterOnline Friday morning that the county has seen 775 deaths, one additional death more than yesterday's count of 774.

To date, 3,440,494 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.