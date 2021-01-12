COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to swell as the county reports nearly 300 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County reported 280 additional COVID-19 cases since Monday afternoon, bringing the county's overall total to 32,231, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported 7,275 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total case count to 733,429 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported that 227 recent deaths were caused by COVID-19. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 18,080 people in Pa. have died so far from COVID-19.

Of those 227 deaths, nine of them were reported in Lancaster County. The county has seen 800 total COVID-19 deaths to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline Monday night that the county has actually seen 761 deaths from COVID-19. This will be updated when the latest count is disclosed.

To date, 3,403,160 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.