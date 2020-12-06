Lancaster County's total number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, but Sunday's increase is lower than earlier in the week.

Pennsylvania saw an increase of 8,630 case as of Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Sunday's statewide count stands at 420,114, up from Saturday's total of 411,484.

The state also reported an additional 69 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 11,331. The state had seen between 150 and 200 COVID-19-related deaths over the course of four days last week − on Saturday, the state reported 149 deaths.

Lancaster County reported an additional 278 cases, according to the Department of Health. The county's overall total stands at 19,182, up from Saturday's total of 18,904.

Lancaster County's total of COVID-19-related death stands at 551, according to the Department of Health. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter Sunday that the county's death count was at 531.

To date, 2,929,036 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

