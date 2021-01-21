For the fourth day in a row, Lancaster County has amassed a COVID-19 case count in the 200s following weeks of record-breaking single-day case counts.

Lancaster County reported 247 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. To date, Lancaster County has seen 34,992 total cases.

Pennsylvania reported another 5,664 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the state's overall total to 788,834, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Weekly data for #COVID19 investigations, contact tracing + monitoring. Between 1/3-1/9:▪️58,892 cases in PA + 16% of cases had case investigation started within 24 hrs of positive report▪️1,535 contact tracers across PA monitoring 4,447 contacts https://t.co/bJxDEK4mJl pic.twitter.com/nSnJs9ZQvJ — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 20, 2021

To date, the state has seen 19,868 total deaths from COVID-19.

The state did not report any more COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County since Wednesday afternoon. The county has seen 854 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the county has actually seen 807 deaths as of Wednesday night.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 854 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 807 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,520,836 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.