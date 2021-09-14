Lancaster County's Eviction Prevention Network has announced three additional events across the county during which residents can get in-person help with the paperwork and application process for emergency rental and utility assistance.

A federal eviction moratorium tied to the COVID-19 pandemic ended Aug. 26, but the aid program will stay in place until September 2022.

Here are details on the three planned events:

Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Columbia Market House, 15 S. 3rd St., Columbia

Monday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Road, Ephrata

Oct. 1 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Organizers recommend people bring with them their lease, proof of income and any notice about rent or utility bills in arrears.

Any household that's fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible for the program.

Assistance is also always available at the website lancasterhelp.rent, and the helpline at 717-590-3101.