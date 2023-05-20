Trudy Groff remembers the moment in 2015 she was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

“It was a lot to take in, but everything moved very quickly,” Groff said. “The day after I was diagnosed, I was at the cancer institute because my weight loss was so fast that the doctors jumped in right away.”

Six days later, Groff was at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for surgery.

“I told my husband that if I got four more years, I would be fine because that would allow me to celebrate our 50 years of marriage, make sure our grandson would grow a bit to remember me and I could take my granddaughter to get her ears pierced,” Groff, of Manheim Township, said.

On June 10, Groff will be recognized as the honorary survivor at the 30th annual Relay For Life of Lancaster County. The American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser celebrates cancer survivors and caregivers, while remembering those who have died of the disease.

Standing by her side when she is recognized during the June event at Conestoga Valley High School in East Lampeter Township will be Groff’s husband, Rick, 78, who will be recognized as the event’s honorary caregiver.

A cancer survivor himself, he was diagnosed with an early stage of bladder cancer that his doctors were able to treat without surgery.

“I could not have done it without my support system, most specifically my husband …,” Groff, 74, said. “And I have so much gratitude for every day I live.”

‘It just fills me with hope and joy’

Relay for Life of Lancaster County has raised more than $16 million since its first event in 1993, according to Yalonda Rice, American Cancer Society senior development manager for the northeast region. Nationally, the American Cancer Society has raised $8 billion through its Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraisers since 1985, she said.

Presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the June 10 Relay For Life event at Conestoga Valley High School is open to the public, and there is no registration deadline or fee. The high school is located at 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Participants raise funds prior to the event, then take turns walking or running around the high school’s track.

An 11 a.m. opening ceremony will include a survivor and caregiver lap. Several activities will take place throughout the event, which will close with a “Fight Back” ceremony at 10:15 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Go to bit.ly/CVRelayForLife2023 for the full schedule of the day’s events along with other details.

As of Thursday, the Relay For Life of Lancaster County fundraiser has raised more than $200,000 towards this year’s goal of $400,000. The money helps fund cancer research and patient care programs, services, and resources such as free rides to treatment, free lodging during treatment, and a live 24/7 helpline for cancer patients and their families.

“Many years ago, I went to the relay just to help raise funds. Now that I’m a survivor, it’s very emotional to be a part of the survivor’s lap because it brings so much hope,” Trudy Groff said. All these people lining the track having worked all year to raise money to help us … it just fills me with hope and joy, it’s so overwhelming.”