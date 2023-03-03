Officials at the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority are looking to turn a South Prince Street property in Lancaster city into a new hub of resources for the area’s homeless population.

Earlier this week, the nonprofit real estate arm of the authority, the Lancaster Redevelopment Fund, closed on the $750,000 sale of 132-134 S. Prince St. The property was previously owned by the nonprofit Milagro House, which provides safe housing and programming for women and their children.

Milagro House bought the property in 2018 from Neighborhood Services Inc. for $450,000, according to property records, with an eye toward expansion. Neighborhood Services shuttered in 2017 due to losses in funding.

Last year, Milagro House decided instead to take its expansion plans to the site of the former St. Joseph Hospital, where a group of developers are planning to build new market-rate apartments alongside more affordable units.

The site of the former hospital is across the street from the nonprofit’s existing location at 669 W. Chestnut St.

The redevelopment authority’s preliminary plans for the property center on a “community hub” for services related to homelessness. The hub would include a new shelter, permanent housing linked with social services and a center for case management services, said Justin Eby, executive director of the county housing and redevelopment authorities.

Other amenities and services are under consideration as well, Eby said, such as showers, a day center and access to computers.

“This is a tremendous opportunity that came before us while looking at various sites throughout Lancaster, and we appreciate the commitment of Milagro House in preserving the buildings for future community benefit” Ebay said in the news release. “Our team looks forward to the next phases of development and input from various stakeholders within the Homelessness Coalition.”

The redevelopment authority is now in the midst of putting together details for renovating the property, Ebay said Thursday. There is no timeline yet for when the facility may open.