Lancaster County recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and the number of patients in local hospitals climbed to 70 – up from 59 on Friday and 38 just a week ago.

The case count marked only the third time in 11 days that the county had fewer than 100 new cases. It had never hit the 100-case threshold until Oct. 10.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to increase.

Lancaster General Hospital reported 47 COVID-19 patients, its highest number since May 29. Fifteen were in intensive care, and nine of those patients were on ventilators. WellSpan Ephrata reported 23 COVID-19 patients, the most since July 3.

With Monday’s new cases, the county has now recorded 10,951 COVID-19 cases since March. Some 114,470 county residents – or about 21% -- have so far been tested at least once for the coronavirus.

The pandemic has claimed 457 lives here so far, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner. The most recent deaths were two each last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.