coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

Lancaster County recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and the number of patients in local hospitals climbed to 70 – up from 59 on Friday and 38 just a week ago.

The case count marked only the third time in 11 days that the county had fewer than 100 new cases. It had never hit the 100-case threshold until Oct. 10.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to increase.

Lancaster General Hospital reported 47 COVID-19 patients, its highest number since May 29. Fifteen were in intensive care, and nine of those patients were on ventilators. WellSpan Ephrata reported 23 COVID-19 patients, the most since July 3.

Chart of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County from June 14 through Nov. 9

This chart from the state Department of Health's website shows the 14-day daily average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Lancaster County from June 14 through Nov. 9, 2020. As of Nov. 9, 2020, that 14-day daily average was at 49.9. Local hospitals reported 70 COVID-19 patients on Nov. 9, indicating the average will continue to rise.

With Monday’s new cases, the county has now recorded 10,951 COVID-19 cases since March. Some 114,470 county residents – or about 21% -- have so far been tested at least once for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus case trends in Pennsylvania, Lancaster County from March through Nov. 9, 2020

This chart shows the 14-day rates of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in Pennsylvania and in Lancaster County from March through Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

The pandemic has claimed 457 lives here so far, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner. The most recent deaths were two each last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.