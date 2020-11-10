Pennsylvania recorded a new one-day record of 4,361 new coronavirus Tuesday as the curve of the state’s fall pandemic surge continued to steepen.

Lancaster County reported 118 new cases, its fifth highest one-day total on record.

Fourteen-day rates of new cases are now nearly double their spring peaks, both in Lancaster County and statewide.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to rise statewide, the Department of Health reported, though they have not reached their spring levels.

There were 1,827 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Tuesday. That was up from 1,652 on Monday and it marked an increase of 475 patients — or 35% — from one week ago.

In Lancaster County, the combined number COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals fell slightly, from 70 on Monday to 66 on Tuesday. But it remained significantly higher than the 44 COVID-19 patients hospitalized here one week earlier and the 33 patients at the start of the month.

Pennsylvania reported 62 new deaths Tuesday, its highest one-day total since June 16. In Lancaster County, the most recent deaths reported on the county’s COVID-19 website were last week, with two each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and one on Saturday.

So far in October, the county has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. There were 21 in October, up from 13 in September.

While daily numbers can vary substantially, it is averages over time that experts watch most closely for trends. And those averages of new cases and hospitalizations are rising quickly.

During the pandemic's spring peak in April, the 14-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population peaked at 152 in Lancaster County and 165 statewide.

On Tuesday, those per capita rates were nearly double their spring peaks. They stood at 291 in Lancaster County and 314 in Pennsylvania.

COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at around 3,000 in Pennsylvania in the spring, according to the state Department of Health. So the 1,827 patients hospitalized on Tuesday remained well below that peak, but it is rising quickly.

The 14-day daily average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania stood at 1,491 on Tuesday, up from 1,111 on Nov. 1 and 465 on Oct. 1, as the pandemic's fall surge was kicking in.

In Lancaster County, the 14-day daily average of COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 52 on Tuesday, up from 35 on Nov. 1 and 13 on Oct. 1.