Lancaster County commissioners are set to approve today a new installment of opioid settlement funds, but the decision of how to spend the $972,000 likely won’t come until later this year, officials said Tuesday.

The money comes from a $26 billion settlement state and local governments made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

A year ago, a committee of mostly county officials established a framework of allocations for the initial round of funds. The money would pay for a caseworker for infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy; two additional “student assistance program assessors,” who conduct mental health screenings at local schools; a district court diversion program for defendants of low-level, nonviolent offenses; five full-time staffers for an expanded medication-treatment program at Lancaster County Prison; and a variety of expenses for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

All of those initiatives are now up and running, with the exception of the drug task force funds. The cost of the school mental health assessors is covered by the county Drug and Alcohol Commission this year, Commissioner Josh Parsons said, but the positions likely will be supported in the future by the settlement funds.

After Tuesday’s public meeting, Parsons said the earmark for the drug task force, a county-run law enforcement unit that helps local and state police on local drug trafficking cases, is currently on hold. County officials are still talking to the legal team that manages the settlement about whether the agreement allows the money to be used on law enforcement rather than treatment.

Parsons said Tuesday that District Attorney Heather Adams will present to commissioners a plan for how the drug task force could use the money in a way that adheres to the rules set up by the settlement’s trust.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be for the full $275,000 we have allocated in the framework or not, but she’s going to bring a proposal probably in the next few weeks,” Parsons said.

He mentioned education as an example of something the task force does that is an eligible use of the settlement money.

Parsons also said what the commissioners decide to use the funds for going forward remains an open question, but the board likely will discuss it after making a decision on the drug task force dollars.

If the commissioners don’t approve Adams’ proposal, Parsons said, the county would simply put the money toward other eligible uses.

To date, Lancaster County has signed on to two major legal settlements related to the opioid crisis. County officials expect to receive $16 million in payments from the $26 billion Johnson & Johnson settlement over 18 years.

The other comes from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Ireland-based Allergan and Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. That $18.7 billion settlement could bring in about $12.9 million to the county spread over 15 years, officials said in March.

The county so far has received $1.6 million from the Johnson & Johnson settlement, but the legal trust managing the settlement with CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, has not notified the county about any incoming dollars yet, Lancaster County Solicitor Jackie Pfursich said Tuesday.

Pfurisch said the county expects to receive a third round of funding from the Johnson & Johnson settlement, about $900,000, in December.