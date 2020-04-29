Lancaster County has received about $95 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill, but is still figuring out exactly what to do with it.

The coronavirus aid bill included funding for municipal governments to help deal with expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 and economic impact related to the pandemic.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said Tuesday that the county has formed a focus group to deal with questions of how the funds can be spent, and ultimately on what they will be spent.

The money is equal to more than a third of the county’s $265 million general fund budget for 2020.

“We're working on putting together the parameters for the use of those funds so that we can deploy them as quickly as possible,” D'Agostino said. “The two key priorities — we've all heard them — one, protecting lives and saving lives, and second, reopening the economy.”

D'Agostino said Treasury Department guidance is centered on those two topics.

The focus group includes the county controller's office, chief clerk, county solicitor and county budget director.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

D'Agostino mentioned covering COVID-19 related expenses — like election polling place Plexiglas shields purchased last week — as one use for the funds, as well as community-related expenses. However, unspent funds must be returned at the end of the year.

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace has said she'll request reimbursement from the county relief funds for the costs of a coronavirus contact-tracing program that will be overseen by the city’s board of health.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county is still seeking clarification on exactly what the funds can and cannot be used for, and whether the funds can be discussed at a public meeting and will go through the county's procurement process.

“I’d like to see it on the (county's) website once we start to put that process in place,” D'Agostino said.

The coronavirus rescue package specifically prohibits use of the funds to replace lost revenue. Parsons did not say if the county is expensing revenue loss or exactly how, but indicated that there would be some impact, given that some of its revenue comes from the state, which is expected to take a hit.

Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin said she has not seen any loss in property tax revenue, which accounts for about three-quarters of the county's income. Tax payments have actually been coming in quicker, she said.

“Nothing I have seen indicates to me that the county currently has any budgetary shortfalls,” Martin said in an email. “The commissioners have not furloughed employees, cut hours, or reduced staffing hours. The commissioners have directed all department heads and elected officials to continue paying employees, even if the employees are unable/unwilling to work.”