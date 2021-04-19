Too busy enjoying the spring weather this weekend to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Few homes, quick sales, steep prices: Lancaster County real estate market goes berserk; 'It's the wild west'

Newly minted college professors Colin Rathbun and Crystal Reynaga began looking for a home last spring in Lancaster city since it is midway between his job teaching organic chemistry at Dickinson College and hers teaching physiology at Bryn Mawr College.

Insurance company buys former Ephrata Review buildings for new offices, mulls adding restaurant, brewpub

An insurance company that bought the former downtown Ephrata headquarters of the Lancaster Farming and three community newspapers operated by LNP Media Group will renovate part of the complex for its own employees as it considers possibilities for a restaurant, brewpub or ice cream shop in some adjacent warehouse space.

Illness forces Lancaster County charter captain Vince Keagy ashore

“I can tell you, it wasn’t fair that this is the way Vince retired.”

That’s Ryan Marshall, a Brownstown man who’s fished with or served as deck mate for Capt. Vince Keagy for more than 25 years on the sea.

Hosts of paranormal TV show come to the Fulton to search for ghosts both friendly and tragic

Actors and others who have worked at the Fulton Theatre have long reported encounters with ghostly presences. From a woman in white to a sharp-dressed whistling man, these spirits have become part of the history and lore of Lancaster’s 169-year-old performing arts venue. “We have friendly ghosts,” says Eric Pugh, marketing director for the Fulton. “They are not mean. We are haunted, yes, if you want to use that term.”

We need a serious discussion about a Lancaster County public health department, and with more than the usual voices [editorial]

The opposition to the creation of a county health department was neatly summarized by Christiana Borough Council President Robin Coffroth in an April 9 letter to the editor: “(We) do not want another layer of bureaucracy in the county government, which would potentially grow more expensive and intrusive each year.”

