Wednesday may have seen a record heat in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A temperature of 97 degrees was recorded at the Lancaster County Airport at 5 p.m., higher than the 95-degree record for that date set in 1991, said Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Wagner noted that the potentially record-setting temperature is unofficial – for now.

“Tomorrow we’ll know if it’s official,” she said.

Wednesday’s potential record comes after several days of near-record heat, according to National Weather Service data. Monday saw a high temperature of 92 degrees, just shy of the 95-degree record, while Tuesday saw temperatures reach 93 degrees, four degrees short of that day’s record high.

That scorching heat should come to an end Thursday, as a cold front will bring cooler temperatures as well as showers and storms, Wagner said.

The storms will begin Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Some lingering showers and storms will continue into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will see a marginal risk of severe storms in eastern Lancaster County that could include gusty winds, locally heavy rains and possible isolated flash flooding.

Temperatures will drop into the 70s and 80s heading into the weekend, with occasional chances of showers and storms.

The Fourth of July is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 80 degrees and a light chance of rain in the afternoon.