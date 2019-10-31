“Fall foliage enthusiasts should feel blessed with what appears to be an extended peak season,” according to the latest state report that tracks the color changes.
The report from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry says excellent color can be found in many counties to the southeast, which includes Lancaster County.
The weekly report covers the seven-day period from Oct. 24-30.
Areas singled out by the report include the Goat Hill Wild Plant Sanctuary, which is about a 15-minute drive east of Fulton Township, and loop trails on the Gibraltar Hill Tract in the William Penn State Forest in Berks County.
Tourism site smokymountains.com’s nationwide fall foliage interactive map shows Lancaster County is in peak foliage.