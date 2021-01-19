Nearly 10 months after COVID-19 claimed its first life here, Lancaster County’s death toll has reached 800 as the coronavirus pandemic marches on.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county’s coroner, reported seven new deaths on Jan. 19, bringing the county’s total to 82 in January and exactly 800 since the first death was recorded here last March 26.

December was the pandemic’s deadliest month here, as 207 people lost their lives. January appears to be on pace for about 140 deaths, which would rank it third after April’s toll of 183.

A majority of those who have died have been residents of long-term-care facilities, and two-thirds have been 80 or older. But Diamantoni has noted that the portion of deaths that are outside long-term-care facilities increased with the surge that begin in the fall.

Of the county’s 60 municipalities, 53 have had at least one COVID-19 death, and at least 14 have had 20 or more deaths.