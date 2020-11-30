Lancaster County has officially reported 500 deaths related to COVID-19, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county's death toll climbed to 519 as of noon Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. Statewide, there have been 10,351 deaths.

According to data provided by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni on Sunday, the county was at 500 deaths.

To date, 16,470 cases have been reported in Lancaster County. Statewide, there have been 351,667 total cases.