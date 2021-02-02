Lancaster County ranks 45th in its rate of coronavirus vaccinations, and at the current pace it could take most of the year to get the job done.

That’s according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of data from the state Department of Health, which reports how many people in each county have been vaccinated so far.

Officials have vowed the pace will increase as more vaccine becomes available, but the rollout has been painfully slow so far, with many eligible recipients scrambling to try to find a provider who can vaccinate them.

As of Monday, some 5.5% of Lancaster County’s population had been either partially or fully vaccinated, according to the data. That was below the 6.5% average for Pennsylvania counties, and well below the state’s leaders.

In the top nine Pennsylvania counties, more than 10% of the population has been partially or fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 14 counties at the bottom of the list have yet to reach the 5% mark.

What the analysis included

LNP | LancasterOnline analyzed Department of Health data for 66 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. The analysis did not include Philadelphia, which is operating its own vaccination and data collection program

The state data also does not include people who were vaccinated out of state or through a federal facility. And there may be delays in reporting some data, the department has said.

Federal and state officials have vowed to increase the supply of vaccine and the pace of vaccinations, and it’s not hard to see why the current pace is inadequate.

In Lancaster County, the first dose of vaccine was administered on Dec. 17, and since then the total number of county residents either partly or fully vaccinated has increased by an average of about 650 per day, reaching 29,800 by Feb. 1, according to the health department.

Over the past two weeks, that average daily increase was higher, at about 1,073 per day. But even at that rate, it would take nearly 300 days — or until Thanksgiving — to partially or fully vaccinate all 350,000 adults here who local health officials estimate will ultimately be eligible for the vaccine, which has so far been limited mostly to people in high-risk groups and essential occupations.

And of course, people partially vaccinated at that point would likely still need a second dose, which is usually administered a few weeks after the first.

66 counties, ranked by vaccination rate

Here’s where each Pennsylvania county stood on Feb. 1 in terms of the portion of its population that was at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus. They are ranked from highest rate to lowest.

Residents partly Percentage of COUNTY or fully vaccinated total population Montour 4,522 24.8% Elk 4,051 13.5% Columbia 7,627 11.7% Lackawanna 23,834 11.4% Cameron 489 11.0% Lehigh 38,576 10.4% Northampton 31,344 10.3% Crawford 8,681 10.3% Northumberland 9,129 10.0% Luzerne 30,492 9.6% Carbon 5,756 9.0% Union 3,762 8.4% Schuylkill 11,535 8.2% Jefferson 3,534 8.1% Sullivan 484 8.0% Mifflin 3,627 7.9% Lycoming 8,754 7.7% Cambria 9,659 7.4% Clearfield 5,683 7.2% Huntingdon 3,214 7.1% Wyoming 1,905 7.1% Snyder 2,866 7.1% Montgomery 58,809 7.1% Forest 507 7.0% Juniata 1,679 6.8% Mercer 7,417 6.8% Bradford 4,012 6.7% Allegheny 80,414 6.6% Warren 2,584 6.6% Wayne 3,354 6.5% Butler 12,255 6.5% Clarion 2,457 6.4% Westmoreland 22,032 6.3% Clinton 2,363 6.1% Washington 12,637 6.1% Delaware 33,960 6.0% Berks 25,165 6.0% Centre 9,698 6.0% Blair 7,117 5.8% Susquehanna 2,309 5.7% Lebanon 8,100 5.7% Armstrong 3,652 5.6% McKean 2,275 5.6% Bucks 35,130 5.6% Lancaster 29,800 5.5% Chester 28,309 5.4% Indiana 4,431 5.3% Lawrence 4,433 5.2% York 23,054 5.1% Fayette 6,588 5.1% Monroe 8,574 5.0% Venango 2,550 5.0% Bedford 2,340 4.9% Somerset 3,559 4.8% Erie 12,917 4.8% Cumberland 11,954 4.7% Franklin 7,225 4.7% Dauphin 12,086 4.3% Tioga 1,748 4.3% Greene 1,559 4.3% Pike 2,302 4.1% Adams 3,948 3.8% Potter 605 3.7% Perry 1,662 3.6% Beaver 5,576 3.4% Fulton 331 2.3%