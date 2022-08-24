Voters in Lancaster County should know the results of the November general election in a more timely fashion this year after county commissioners Wednesday approved new equipment to expedite the processing of mail-in ballots.

Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk and registrar, said an Agilis ballot sorter from Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services will drastically cut down on time and resources. The machinery will scan mail-in ballots for envelope thickness and whether they have signatures and dates.

“It will cut down about 1,200 hours of the election to under 100, allowing our staff more time to actually prepare for the election itself,” Miller said.

Commissioners approved the new elections tech after the state Supreme Court issued a ruling Aug. 2 upholding Act 77, which established no-excuse mail-in voting. Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said the equipment will allow final vote tallies to be available closer to Election Day, something he said hasn’t been possible under the 2019 election law.

“Act 77 has created many challenges and logistical difficulties that didn’t exist before,” he said.

Two Opex ballot extractors were also approved Wednesday to aid in processing what election officials expect to be an influx of mail-in ballots. The equipment can open up to 6,400 ballots per hour.

Full funding for the equipment is provided by the Election Integrity Grant Program that was passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature in July. Election officials expect the funds to arrive Sept. 1 with the machinery coming in late September to be ready for this November’s election.