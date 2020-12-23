UPDATE: This proposal was approved by the board of commissioners Wednesday morning.

Lancaster County’s Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township will soon be used as a drive-through site for COVID-19 testing.

Under the plan, approved Wednesday morning, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will move its downtown testing operation to one of the training center’s vehicle bays at 101 Champ Blvd., off Route 283.

Todd Kirkpatrick, the training center’s director, said Tuesday that the agreement would provide LGH staff with a hospitable environment to conduct testing over the cold winter months. Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said Wednesday that officials hope to open the site by Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The agreement will last until April 1, at which point LGH would resume outside testing elsewhere. The site will operate weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alice Yoder, executive director for community health at LGH, said Tuesday that testing will be available to individuals with symptoms who have a recommendation from their doctor, as well as their close contacts, as is the case now at the testing site at the LG Health Downtown Pavilion at 540 N. Duke St.

The downtown site has been able to test about 150 to 180 people per day, Yoder said.

“I think (at the training center) we’re able to meet all the needs of the county and certainly care for our staff better because cars will be driving through and they won’t be going out in the elements,” Yoder said.

As of Tuesday, LGH has conducted 106,697 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15% of those tests returning positive results. In total, nearly 160,000 people have been tested at locations countywide, with a 15.7% positivity rate, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health, and 655 deaths, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.