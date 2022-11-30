Several Lancaster County school districts’ 2022 state assessments rebounded from pandemic lows in 2021, but are still shy of pre-pandemic test scores.

County schools’ results on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment – or PSSA – for the most part outpace state scores, which were officially released Monday but first reported by LNP | LancasterOnline in late October. The county’s poorest districts – Columbia Borough and School District of Lancaster – however, landed below state averages across all three tested subjects.

“Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels. However, student performance is generally improving year-over-year and schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic,” state Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said in a news release.

Statewide, the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced in English learning arts and literature, mathematics and algebra, and science and biology dropped from 55%, 37.3% and 63.7% in 2021 to 54.6%, 34.4% and 62.2% in 2022, respectively.

Scores are even further below pre-pandemic standards. In 2019, statewide averages were 60.9%, 42.4% and 68% for English, math and science, respectively.

In the School District of Lancaster, 29% of students scored proficient or advanced in English learning arts this year, up from 25% in 2021 but down from 39% in 2019. The district continues to see a decline in science with 35% scoring proficient or advanced this year, down from 38% in 2021 and 44% in 2019.

Columbia Borough School District students at Park Elementary School scored lower than state averages in every subject, with 29%, 22.5% and 58.9% of students scoring proficient or advanced in English, math and science, respectively.

School level data at Manheim Township School District show students outperforming state averages across all grades and subjects. For example, 96.3% of Schaeffer Elementary School students who took the science exam scored proficient or advanced. At Reidenbaugh Elementary School, 75.1% of students taking the math exam scored proficient or advanced.

District spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell said the administration is pleased with achievement and growth data shown at various grade levels in the three tested subjects.

At Brecht Elementary School, for instance, 64% of students taking the math exam scored advanced or proficient this year, up from 56% in 2021.

“We expect continued ‘incremental growth’ from pupils over the next few years as we continue to focus on core instruction,” Mitchell said in an email. “The ‘21-’22 data results reflect a rebound from pandemic lows in some areas.”

For the most part, Elizabethtown Area School District fared well in comparison to state averages and saw improvements over last year, too.

What are PSSAs Pennsylvania System of School Assessment - or PSSA - assessments are given annually to public school students; private schools can volunteer to take the tests. They are designed to measure students’ knowledge compared to standards developed by the state. The PSSA science assessment is administered to students in grades four, eight and 11. Mathematics and reading assessments are administered in grades 3 through 8 and 11; the writing assessment is administered to all public school students in grades 5, 8, and 11. Individual student scores, which are provided only to their respective schools, can be used to assist teachers in identifying students who might need additional support. Tests are typically administered in the spring of each academic year but COVID-19 offset testing times in the last two years.

Bear Creek School students exceeded state averages across all subjects with 66.2%, 60.1% and 85.4% scoring advanced or proficient on the English, math and science tests, respectively. The percentage of students scoring advanced or proficient in English and math increased from 65.5% and 44.3% in 2021, respectively; the percentage in science stayed the same.

Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent for student support services and compliance, said students at the district’s intermediate school in grades three through five performed well but recognizes some areas of improvement are needed at the middle school level.

Elizabethtown Area Middle School students were above state averages in English, with 57.1% scoring advanced or proficient, but scored lower in math and science, with 30.8% and 43.4% scoring advanced or proficient, respectively.

The district, however, is early in its preliminary analysis of the data, Schwarzman said.

“Our data I don’t think is any different than what we’ve seen in years past where we have pockets that look real good and we have pockets that definitely have areas for improvement,” Schwarzman said. “It’s really being able to drill down into the data to determine potentially what the root cause is.”

Like other districts state and nationwide, Schwarzman said, the district is trying to move past learning gaps that came as a result of the pandemic. Elizabethtown is unique, though, in that students benefited from in-person learning for a good portion of the pandemic, according to Schwarzman.

Since the pandemic, Schwarzman said overall participation rates have dropped, particularly at the middle school level. He said when a large contingency of students are taking Keystone exams at the middle school level, parents tend to opt students out of PSSAs because they don’t see the need to double up on exams their students are taking. At the middle school 233 of 892 students participated in the science assessment.

This is a general trend statewide, Schwarzman said.

And while the district doesn’t want to discredit PSSA scores, district spokesperson Troy Portser said the results are just a small benefit in the multitude of benefits provided by the district.

“We offer a benefit to our students and the PSSA is just a tiny measurement,” Portser said. “We're not saying ‘hey, the benefit we offer is our kids do well on the PSSA.’ I mean, that's foolish… our goal is to help them get the basics to the PSSA but also prepare them for their future by focusing in on what their strengths are.”

More Information For more information and statistics on school and district assessments, visit https://futurereadypa.org/.