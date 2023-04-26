The Lancaster County District Attorney's office will seek the death penalty for the Columbia man charged with raping and killing a 12-year-old girl earlier this year.

According to police, Shackelford told Columbia police on Feb. 10 that he raped Elaina Smith, strangled her to death, then placed her body in a freezer.

The killing happened while Elaina’s mother — Shackelford’s ex-girlfriend — was at work overnight Feb. 8-9, according to authorities.

Elaina’s mother reported her daughter missing after she said Shackelford told her he took Elaina to New York, according to charging documents. Shackelford confessed to killing the girl while police were questioning him about the supposed kidnapping, the charging documents said.

The girl’s mother told police Shackelford also raped her Feb. 9. After she came home from work, the mother said Shackelford forced her to go to an East Lampeter Township hotel with him where he raped her, according to charging documents. At the time, she did not know Elaina was dead.

(LNP|LancasterOnline does not identify by name, without their permission, people who report being sexually assaulted.)

Shackelford is charged with criminal homicide, child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation related to Elaina. He is also charged two counts each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and four counts of sexual assault related to Elaina’s mother.

To seek the death penalty, a person must be convicted of first-degree murder — a premeditated, intentional killing.

Then, prosecutors must present at least one of 18 specified aggravated circumstances to the jury, which considers them along with eight specified mitigating circumstances in deciding whether to impose the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Among the 18 aggravating circumstances are: the defendant killed the victim while committing another felony; the victim was a prosecution witness killed to prevent their testimony against the defendant in a previous murder or felony; the victim was tortured to death; the victim was younger than 12; or the victim had a protective order against the defendant.

In seeking the death penalty, District Attorney Heather Adam's office filed a brief Wednesday that cited felonies Shackelford allegedly committed (rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation). The office also said Smith’s death as the result of torture warranted a death sentence.

Mitigating circumstances include such things as the defendant's age; lack of significant prior criminal history; an impaired ability to appreciate the criminality of actions; and what is essentially a catch-all: any other evidence of mitigation concerning the character and record of the defendant and the circumstances of the offense.

Former Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania in 2015, a policy Gov. Josh Shapiro said in February he will follow during his term.

Shackelford is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail. A trial date has not been scheduled.