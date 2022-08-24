In an effort to avoid inflated property value assessments that could unfairly burden some taxpayers, Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday pushed back the regularly scheduled countywide reassessment from 2025 to 2027.

Craig Haertter, director of county property assessment, told commissioners that property reassessment analyzes three years of housing sales to determine new property values, which in turn affect property tax rates. The 2025 data set would include prices from 2020 to 2022, the peak years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when housing prices spiked.

Haertter said housing prices right now are about $190 per square foot. Absent the inflationary pressures of pandemic-related market changes, that would be about $150 per square foot, he said.

Pushing the assessment date back, he said, would give the market a chance to stabilize from “artificial” housing prices to reflect a “true snapshot” of county real estate.

“If we use those sales for our model for 2025 and the market does start to come back down, every person who purchased a home (from 2020 to 2022) will, in theory, probably be overassessed,” Haertter said.

An overassessment results in an inflated housing market value and higher property taxes.

Following a reassessment, municipalities and school districts are required by law to adjust taxation rates to ensure they initially remain revenue neutral.

Commissioner John Trescot said property reassessments don’t have a big impact on tax revenue, but he agreed that home sales during the pandemic years don’t accurately represent the county’s real estate market.

“There’s nothing that significantly changes, or would change, anybody’s tax rate except for potential new construction if we did the assessment for 2025,” Trescot said. “But I don’t think 2021-2022 are good years to use as a basis for the next eight years after that.”

Homebuyers flocked to the real estate market at the beginning of the pandemic as mortgage interest rates dipped to historic lows after the Federal Reserve adjusted its interest rate downward. Haertter said “frothy” sales from 2020 and 2021 showed properties received more offers and sold faster. Homebuyers were paying nearly 15% more than the asking price, he said.

But this year, new home construction has almost halted, sales are down and economists are predicting an imminent price correction in the housing market. Haertter said experts would refer to the market now as a housing recession. He attributes the drop in buyers to higher interest rates and lower employment rates.

County properties are reassessed every eight years, most recently in 2017. The value of all taxable real estate in the county was $42.15 billion at the time, a 29% increase from the previous assessed value.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county continues its reassessments on a regular basis, while others throughout the state haven’t reassessed properties in decades.

The last time the county shifted its assessment timeline was in 2011, from 2013 to 2017, assistant county solicitor Kathleen Morrison said, attributing the move to “instability in the housing market.” Housing prices fell at the time following a period of increases after Congress renewed a homebuyer credit package in 2009.

When property assessment happens again in 2027, the county will continue its regular assessment schedule, with the next one slated for 2035.