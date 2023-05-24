Frustration over the state of contract negotiations between Lancaster County and probation officers spilled into public view at Wednesday’s meeting of the Lancaster County board of commissioners.

Adam Crossing, a union representative with the Teamsters Local 771, accused county leaders of negotiating in bad faith and suggested they didn’t want to accept a fair contract because they were in an election year.

The union has met with county representatives three times since April, according to Crossing. The county ended the last session on May 9 within 18 minutes, the Teamster representative said.

“Your constituents admire your conservative views, but I advise you with the looming election, do not be so conservative to a fault,” Crossing said. “There is another session of negotiations tomorrow (Thursday) and now is the opportunity to do the right thing for your county employees.”

County officials typically don’t comment on contract negotiations, but Commissioner Josh Parsons responded to Crossing’s comments on the spot, saying they were outrageous.

Parsons said the union representative was misleading about the state of the negotiations. He also said the probation department has not seen the same level of staffing problems as other employee groups who have won favorable labor contracts since the start of the pandemic.

“Normally we're able to work these things out, and we do that by bargaining and you do that through the bargaining process,” Parsons said. “And what you have here is someone coming in here who is being dishonest.”

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino also admonished Crossing. “It's not only false, it's inflammatory and it doesn't serve anything by doing that publicly when we have always negotiated, quite frankly, in good faith, and each time we've had issues, we've come to an agreement,” the commissioner said.

Commissioner John Trescot did not make any comment on the issue at the Wednesday meeting.

Crossing said that the county has argued in negotiations that adult and juvenile probation officers are not in the same situation as other county law enforcement officials, such as corrections officers at the Lancaster County Prison. The bargaining unit for corrections officers secured a $25.50 starting wage for officers last year, a large increase from $18.50 before the pandemic.

The Teamsters’ position is that corrections officers and sheriff’s deputies are getting paid more when probation officers are the only ones required to have a bachelor’s degree.

Deputies’ pay starts at $46,000 a year and corrections officers now start at $53,040 a year – higher than the $41,419 starting salary for probation officers.

Like other county departments, adult and juvenile probation are struggling under high workloads and are unable to meet them with no ability to receive overtime in their contract, Crossing said after the meeting.

There are 21 open positions in adult and juvenile probation, according to Crossing, while 79 are filled, a 21% vacancy rate. That falls short of the county’s policy of offering hiring and retention incentives for departments that experience a vacancy rate of at least 25%.

Parsons said at the Wednesday meeting that the 21 vacant positions Crossing cited does not constitute a retention problem. “The fact is that the unit you’re talking about has a very good retention rate, so you’re being dishonest.”

The county instituted a $3-an-hour wage increase for caseworkers in the Children and Youth Services agency last year, and extended it earlier this year through June 30. The bump put the starting salaries for those jobs at between $41,511 and $44,962.

Probation officers manage criminal defendants who receive probation in lieu of a harsher penalty, namely jail time. As part of their probation sentence, defendants have to meet certain court-ordered conditions, such as home confinement or regular drug testing.

If the two sides can’t agree to a contract or to continue negotiations, state law requires an arbitrator to settle the dispute.

The Teamsters’ existing contract began in 2020 and terminates at the end of 2023, according to Crossing.

“I’ve never seen a representative from a unit come in and frankly lie to the public in the way that you are, and you’re not serving your unit well by doing that,” Parsons said.

“I’m hopeful that you will change your position and come back and be a professional, rather than providing false information.”