Three of Lancaster County’s largest private schools, two of which have sizable endowments, received millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded loans meant to keep embattled employers afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The schools — Lancaster Mennonite, Lancaster Country Day School and Saint Leo the Great Catholic School — say they used the funds, distributed via the federal Paycheck Protection Program, to avoid furloughing employees as they, and all schools, struggled to absorb the financial hit brought on by the virus.

That’s despite the Trump administration advising private schools with endowments to return the loans, which can be partly or fully forgiven if used, according to guidelines, for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utilities.

“It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken #PPP loans. They should return them,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wrote on Twitter last month.

While LNP | LancasterOnline confirmed that loans went to three of the largest private schools, it’s likely other area schools received, and kept, their loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration, which manages the loan program, declined to release a full list of recipients.

Rob Goza, lead economic development specialist with SBA’s eastern Pennsylvania district office, said that while private schools are eligible to apply, applicants should request loans “in good faith” and take into account “their current business activity and their ability to access other sources of liquidity sufficient to support their ongoing operations in a manner that is not significantly detrimental to the business.”

Facing ‘significant instability’

Lancaster Country Day, which serves about 560 students, received $1.7 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. Spokesman Michael Schwartz said the school “elected to use it for payroll, and the school hasn’t furloughed or laid off any employees during the lockdown.”

Schwartz said the school hasn’t decided how much it’ll pay back, “as the rules and interpretations continue to change in unpredictable ways.”

Lancaster Country Day has a $22 million endowment, less than half of which is unrestricted, Schwartz said. Its 2019-20 budget was roughly $13.5 million.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gary Niels, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools, said he’s not surprised private schools would apply for relief.

“Independent Schools are facing significant instability as a result of COVID-19,” he said in an email. “Given the economic impact in families, tuition driven schools could be facing enrollment decline that will impact the employment of teachers and staff.”

Lost revenue from COVID-19

Lancaster Mennonite, the county’s largest private school system with more than 1,100 students, received $1.2 million from the program. Its endowment was $8 million — 65% of which was unrestricted — as of fall 2019, and its annual budget was $12 million, according to school Superintendent Pam Tieszen.

“While school remained ‘in session’ remotely for students since March 13, we lost a significant amount of revenue from our rentals and auxiliary side of the organization due to groups not being able to use our facilities for outside events or catering services, and other auxiliary income,” Tieszen said.

Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, which runs Saint Leo the Great School, received a $340,000 loan, which it used to keep teachers and staff in its school and parish offices employed. The school, which has about 330 students, does not have an endowment.

“With the onset of the COVID Pandemic and the closing of our School and Parish Church, we were eligible to apply for PPP Funds,” the Rev. Peter Hahn said in an email. “As with businesses who lost income with their closures, when our Parish Church was closed, the contributions that we usually receive in our Sunday Collections were dramatically reduced.”