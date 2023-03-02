Growing political tensions, including those surrounding transgender athletes, as well as rules temporarily put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, appear to be prime drivers behind an increase in enrollment at many private religious schools in Lancaster County and nationwide.

As many public schools remained virtual in 2021 or enforced mask mandates, parents turned to private Christian schools where mitigation efforts weren’t as restrictive, Ephrata Mennonite Head of School Joshua Good says.

“In the private nonpublic sector, we weren’t bound in the same way and that allowed us to be more responsive to our community needs,” Good says.

International and national evangelical school networks such as Association of Christian Schools International have cited parental desire for in-person instruction and faith-based education, and parental concern about the political tension in public schools as matters that have led to increased enrollment at private Christian schools in the United States. ACSI has 25,000 member schools including 10 in Lancaster County.

Prior to the pandemic, however, many of Lancaster County’s largest private schools were seeing an overall decline in enrollment.

Lancaster County’s largest private school, Lancaster Mennonite, saw a 54% dip in enrollment — from around 1,500 to 690 students — between 2008 and 2021.

The school separated from its Hershey and Kraybill campuses, sold its Locust Grove and New Danville campuses, and as of the 2022-23 school year operates from one campus at 2176 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

Faith-based interest

While Lancaster Mennonite consolidated campuses, Ephrata Mennonite is opening a $12 million to

$15 million new, larger campus in the 2023-24 school year.

In the last two years its current building at 598 Stevens Road in Ephrata Township hit its 385-student max, and the school had to turn away a few families this year, Good says.

From the 2008-09 to 2020-21 school years, enrollment at Ephrata Mennonite grew by 76%, from 188 to 332 students, according to state Department of Education data.

Good expects continued growth as the new building a quarter-mile north of its current location leaves room for 100 more students, and a later addition to the building could double the school’s current enrollment.

Public school parents who are becoming disillusioned with public schools are turning to conservative private Christian schools like Ephrata Mennonite, Good says.

“Many parents feel like the approach to gender issues in the public schools sector is just at this point beyond common sense,” Good says.

In the last year, Conestoga Valley, Hempfield and Manheim Township school districts discussed developing a policy to limit student athletes to participating on a sports team aligned with their sex at birth. Hempfield School District became the first in the state to pass such a policy.

“While I think most of Christian school patrons certainly want kids who have gender identity questions, want them to feel safe, want them to learn,” Good says, “at the same time, they’re not ready for a boy using the girls’ bathroom.”

Whether or not they attribute it to the cultural atmosphere of public schools today, private Christian school administrators recognize a growing desire for faith-based education.

“The families that I have talked to are more so looking for that biblical integration that the public schools cannot provide,” says Lititz Area Mennonite School admissions counselor Nicole Zimmerman.

Currently, 332 students are enrolled at the 1050 E. Newport Road school in Warwick Township, Zimmerman says, up from 309 in 2021 and 318 in 2019.

Conestoga Christian School at 2760 Main St. in Caernarvon Township enrolled 382 students in 2022-23, up from 323 in 2021-22 and 304 in 2018-19, according to Head of School Ken Parris.

Predicting further enrollment increases, Parris says the school is building four classrooms and renovating its gymnasium to increase its capacity to 500 students in 2026.

A decline in Catholic school enrollment

As schools like Conestoga Christian and Ephrata Mennonite expand, however, Lancaster’s Catholic school system population is declining.

In 2021-22, Lancaster Catholic High School enrolled 506 students, down from 596 in 2018-19 and half of what it was 50 years ago, according to the school’s president, Tim Hamer.

U.S. Catholic school enrollment decreased from 1,915,836 in 2015-16 to 1,626,291 in 2020-21 before increasing marginally to 1,688,417 in 2021-22, according to the National Catholic Educational Association.

Hamer attributes the drop in enrollment at the 650 Juliette Ave. school in Manheim Township to a decline in the state’s overall school-age population.

In 2011, children between 5 and 19 represented 19% of the state’s total population, or 2,421,940, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That number was 17.9%, or 2,292,830 in 2018 and 18%, or 2,330,290, in 2021.

The school-age population in Lancaster County, however, has held steady and even slightly increased in recent years.

In 2011, children ages 5 to 19 represented 20.8% of the county’s population of 523,996, or 108,991, the data shows. That number dipped to 19.7% of 543,960, or 107,160, in 2018, but rose to 19.8% of 553,652, or 109,623, as of July 1, 2021.

In a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline, Daniel Breen, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg, said Lancaster-area Catholic schools reported steady enrollment from 2021 to 2022 and a small increase in total enrollment in 2022-23, which he attributed to the Diocese’s commitment to in-person instruction.

