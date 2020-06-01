Lancaster County Prison inmates aren't being denied water and hygiene products, Warden Cheryl Steberger said Monday, although water had been turned off Saturday for a few hours in one area after a break room was "trashed."

People protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality on Monday afternoon stopped at the prison, where protesters chanted "Give them water" and someone inside could be heard yelling they didn't have water or hygiene products.

Protesters had been at the prison over the weekend as well.

While inmates were never denied hygiene products, Steberger said water was turned off to one unit — not as punishment, but as a deterrent — because inmates had thrown a shampoo container filled with feces and urine-soaked toilet paper in a break room. In the past, inmates have flooded the break room, so staff turned the water off.

Water was turned back on after the unit was cleaned, Steberger said.

Protesters agitating the prisoners results in "constant screaming," which in turn leads to call from neighbors, she said.

Steberger blamed Saturday's problems on inmates in half a unit, noting the other half had been cooperative.

"It's only 46 inmates" misbehaving, she said. The prison's population is 655 inmates.

However, because it's hard to figure out exactly who is responsible when many items are being thrown, no one is being punished, Steberger said.

Steberger said she thanked inmates who did not get cause trouble and rewarded them with more time out of their cells.

