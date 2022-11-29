Lancaster County Prison is testing a program to help inmates with opioid use disorders manage their recovery.

Currently, people with an opioid use disorder undergo a standard detoxification protocol when they are admitted to the prison, regardless of whether they may have been taking prescribed medication to treat their disorder on the outside.

The detox protocol typically involves administering Subutex (buprenorphine) or Tylenol with codeine to help the person taper and avoid harsh withdrawal symptoms.

But under the medication-assisted treatment program the prison is testing, inmates who are taking prescribed medication to treat their disorder on the outside are able to continue with it in prison. They are also provided with counseling and behavioral therapy to help them maintain recovery.

Joe Shiffer, deputy warden for inmate services, said the pilot program is focused on continuation of medication for those inmates already prescribed medication. As of Monday, 20 inmates were participating in the pilot program.

Eventually, the idea is to expand the program to other inmates with substance use disorders who are not taking medication for treatment.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, about 65% percent of the United States prison population has an active substance use disorder.

“Subutex is a very desired drug. We don’t want it to be cheeked or taken out of the space that we’re providing that drug,” Shiffer said at a county prison board meeting earlier this month.

Medication-assisted treatment could also include the use of Vivitrol or methadone, Shiffer said.

President Judge David Ashworth, who is on the board of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and oversees the county’s drug court program, said the association supports medication-assisted treatment programs in correctional facilities.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons said medication-assisted treatment programs are starting to be considered best-practices. The county has marked the program to receive financial support from its share of a national opioid settlement, he said.

The county expects to receive $16 million in payments over the next eight years. The money comes from a $26 billion settlement state and local governments made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

The settlement money was part of an agreement brokered last year between 14 state attorneys general, including Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and the drug companies. In January, Shapiro’s office announced all 67 counties and 241 municipalities in the commonwealth signed on to the deal.