The Lancaster County Prison’s guard staffing crisis, accelerated by frequent turnover during the COVID-19 pandemic, has ebbed in the past six months following the county’s approval of a wage increase and bonuses for hiring and retention last year.

But the prison remains well below its pre-COVID officer vacancy rate, according to data from the prison administration, and hiring could slow as the summer typically sees less applications from prospective guards, the warden said in May.

From December through June, the prison reduced its guard deficit by nearly six a month on average, according to data from the county prison board.

“We're going to continue at this pace,” Warden Cheryl Steberger said. “I'm not giving up.”

As of Thursday, the prison was 52 officers shy of its fully staffed level of 229. Though the vacancy figure of 23% represents a notable improvement from December 2021, when the prison was short 87 guards (or 38% vacancy), it remains far from pre-pandemic levels, when the vacancy rate was closer to 10%.

“It has gotten a little bit better, but it's still unacceptable,” said Bill Jones, the president of AFSCME Local 1738, which represents corrections officers at the prison. “We’re exhausted, so we can't give 100 percent. Even though it's gotten better since last summer, people are still at their wits’ end.”

In September, the county began offering officers hiring and retention bonuses of between $7,500 and $12,000, with the $2.4 million price tag covered with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The bonuses are set to run through August.

In December, the county commissioners approved a $3.70 per-hour wage increase, which brought the starting rate for guards to $23 an hour. Guards could get another pay boost as a result of union negotiations taking place between the county and Local 1738 this year.

In addition to the raises and bonuses, the county prison has amped up recruiting through social media, job fairs and visits to local colleges, Steberger said at the June prison board meeting. In her six years as warden, Steberger has never had a full staff, but her goal is to leave no more than 20 positions empty, she said.

Staff turnover has long dogged the county prison, but officer shortages accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as guards left their jobs quicker than the prison could replace them. Some officers last year complained of exhaustion after working multiple 16-hour shifts a week and the negative effects of the overtime on their home lives.

Of the 105 correctional officer departures in 2021, 48 officers, or about 46%, left in “not good standing,” meaning they left without giving two weeks or more notice; 15% left for another job; 10% retired; and 9% cited overtime or their work schedule for leaving, according to prison board data.

The 28 departures so far this year represents a lower attrition rate from 2021.

Working and living conditions at the prison are far from ideal: the prison’s lack of insulated windows or air conditioning leads to significant fluctuations in temperature, some bathrooms and sinks do not have hot water, and staff are overcrowded in the limited amount of space, Steberger said last year.

Since March 2020, nearly 300 staff at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19, said Kristal Abenshon, the prison’s human resources manager, including at least 26 who tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison last fall.

The county is planning to spend at least $100 million on building a new prison in Lancaster Township as soon as late 2026. Though a design for the new prison has not been created, Stebeger said the new future facility’s layout could make it possible to operate with less staff and in better conditions.